TOLEDO, Ohio — With a focus on the 2020 election, the Lucas County Early Vote Center is taking the opportunity to talk about their efforts to improve election day's in the future.

"Lucas County has brand new voting machines. Instead of getting handed a card you'll get a paper ballot. These machines are said to be more secure, easier to use, and also will help to speed up the process," said Terri Neal, a poll worker. "It's very smooth and faster."

Right now voters can test the new voting machines at the Early Vote Center in Downtown Toledo. Besides using a paper ballot the process to vote is the same. Once you've reviewed your ballot you can submit it and it will be safely stored in the machine. Election officials in Lucas County say the process should move much faster thanks to the new technology.

"It's electronic so everything's getting a little faster. So it's just speeding up the process," said William Colton who is also a poll worker.

The county has 1,500 of these new voting machines, the old technology was purchased in 2005. Poll workers say the new system will make election day much easier for them and allow officials to get the ballots calculated quicker for results.

They're being trained on the new equipment, but you too can try it out. The Early Vote Center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.until Friday so you can see how it works.

The center will also be open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Thank God it's smooth, thank God," said Colton.