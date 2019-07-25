TOLEDO, Ohio — Twelve recovered drug addicts officially graduated from the Lucas County Drug Court program on Thursday.

More than three years ago, Lucas County Drug Court began to give people who have substance abuse problems a second chance.

The program was a response to the large number of overdose that the community had seen. They partner with local treatment agencies, probation department, in-house treatment facilities and recovery housing.

All this was an effort to create a program aimed at helping each individuals avoid jail time and recover from drug addict.

"It is amazing to see young people who go from being a drain in our community to an asset to our community. And being able to oversee the program is one of the greatest honors in my professional life," Judge Ian English, said.

The members of the program go through a rigorous process.

So far, there have been more than 70 people who have gone through the program but only 22 have graduated.

English said at Thursday's graduation that there is a large number of people who do not graduate the program because of how intense it is.

"This is a spectacular story of a person who, if you start off with what you saw in life as to where your going to go in life, he wouldn't succeed," said Nathan Berning's Probation Judge, Stacy Cook.

Berning and Cook have been together since the program begun.

"If I can get through this, what can't I get through? Some people in the program like treatment providers or probation officers or what have you, you butt heads with them a lot," Berning said.

He claimed the program had it's ups and downs. But aside from that, he was able to stay out of prison and he has bigger goals now that he has finished the program.

"Financial prosper and, a little bit of college," he said.

Sometimes all it takes is for someone to give them a second chance to prove they are willing to make the necessary changes for a better life.

Nevertheless, more people are able to turn their life around because of this specialized program. For some, it takes a few years and for others it may only take one, but they all said it's for the better.