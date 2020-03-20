LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has confirmed the first death related to coronavirus in the state of Ohio.

Health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said this in a statement:

"Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the patient's loved ones in the wake of this tragedy. We strongly recommend the Lucas County community take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against novel coronavirus. The Health Department will continue working with local, state and community partners in order to prevent future cases and to educate those in Lucas County to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19."

On Thursday, Lucas County Republican Party Chairman Mark Wagoner Jr. made a post on Facebook that his 76-year-old father, Mark Sr., died in Maumee on Wednesday following a presumptive positive test of coronavirus.

In a press conference Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed that Wagoner was the first coronavirus death in the state.

DeWine expressed his condolences on Twitter. His statement said in part:

"We have now entered a new phase of our battle with COVID19. Yesterday, Ohio had its first death from the coronavirus. It was someone who Lt.Gov. Husted and I knew very well. He was very well respected by everyone who knew him. All of us extend our deepest sympathy."

