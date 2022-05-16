Lucas County commissioners speak on Roe v. Wade

Lucas County commissioners are backing abortion rights and others are backing the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — While a lot of people were anticipating a decision to be released Monday by the Supreme Court regarding its opinion in the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade, the court held off for now. This despite pressure from protests over the weekend and officials speaking out.

Lucas County commissioners added their voices during a press conference Monday regarding Roe v. Wade.

City and state lawmakers said government officials should not have the ability to choose what a woman does with her body in her personal life.

Lucas County commissioners plan to vote on a resolution, stating they stand with women's rights to have a choice.

"I am sure the board of county commissioners will pass this view to not be supportive of the draft bill at the Supreme Court that was leaked," Tina Skeldon Wozniak said.

WTOL 11 also spoke with Ed Sitter, the executive director of Foundation for Life, an organization with the mission of protecting the rights of unborn children. He said once a woman becomes pregnant, it's not just her body anymore.

"We want to guarantee that right. Yes, women have rights," Sitter said, "but when there's two individuals, it's not her body anymore. It's another body."

"Nobody is just pro-abortion," Commissioner Pete Gerken said. "We all know this. Nobody wakes up and says, 'How can I plan my next abortion?' It's ridiculous. People are pro-choice and that choice belongs only to one person in each instances and that's the woman's whose health and future is involved."

Sitter said oftentimes, women go on to regret their decision to abort.

"There are tens and tens of millions of women today that are suffering from PTS as a result of their abortion. The other side never talks of that."

County commissioners are fed up with having government officials decide what they think is best for someone else's body.

Sitter explained that's just not the case here.

"This is not a question of personal preferences or trying to limit anybody's reproductive rights. It's a matter of safeguarding the right to life of the most vulnerable in our society - the pre-born."

"I thought it was important for a man who looks like me to stand up and say not all of us are about that. We stand with the women who are pro-choice, who are pro-health and for a good life," Gerken said. "We stand against people that are just pro-birth in making decisions to abandon children after they're forced to be born."