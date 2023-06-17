Lucas County commissioners declare state of emergency after Thursday's storms

Commissioners say, as of Saturday, the county is still below the damage threshold to receive state aid after a tornado, hail, and wind pummeled parts of the county.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A resolution declaring a state of emergency for Lucas County was passed by the Lucas County Commissioners on Saturday at a public meeting after powerful storms rolled through the northeast corner of the county earlier in the week.

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Point Place on Thursday evening causing significant damage to businesses and homes.



In addition, large hailstones pummeled homes and vehicles and countless trees were uprooted from Point Place to the easternmost parts of the county resulting in thousands of dollars in damages.

The resolution was passed unanimously by commissioners Tina Skeldon Wozniak, Pete Gerken, and Lisa Sobecki.

“There is a major clean-up effort underway and hundreds are without power. Declaring a state of emergency will allow us as a County to move quickly and nimbly to deploy resources and assist our neighbors in need," said the commissioners in a statement.

According to the commissioners, the emergency declaration supports the Lucas County Emergency Management Agency and temporarily allows the county to make expedited purchases to aid in the emergency response.

The commissioners said a damage estimate from Toledo’s Emergency Management Agency currently puts total damages under $1.9 million as of Saturday evening but that number could go up in the coming days.

$1.9 million is the threshold for the county to be able to receive assistance from the state, according to the commissioners. The threshold for federal aid is $20 million.

Commissioners wanted to pass the resolution as soon as possible so there is no delay once the threshold is reached and the county becomes eligible for state aid.

At this time it’s unclear in what form any potential state aid would take.

Commissioners say the governor has been invited to tour Point Place even if the threshold for assistance isn’t reached.

“Our governor should still be looking at ways to help us,” said commissioner Lisa Sobecki.

In addition to passing the resolution, the commissioners said they are working diligently to make sure people who have been affected by the storm are having their needs met.

“[We’re] continuing to get messaging out of where resources are available and what’s available to citizens,” said Sobecki. “I think that is our number one mission.”

Sobecki said county employees will be going door to door in Point Place in the coming days handing out flyers with information on where people can get help.

She also said they are working to have food trucks set up in the area.

Commissioner Pete Gerken says this is the fifth time the county has declared a state of emergency.