LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — To help provide aid to more community members, The Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio Area Services will again open Christmas Assistance Registration on November 5.

The application process will start at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. Applications will be accepted only during this time frame at the Salvation Army Offices in Toledo, at 620 N. Erie Street, Toledo, 43604. Applicants must be Lucas County residents.

All applicants must show the following documentation:

Picture ID for all adults in the household

Proof of income for the household (current, within 30 days), such as a paystub, proof of unemployment, or an SS/SSI/SSD printout

Proof of address (must include the applicant’s name, address, and a current date (within 30 days).

A utility bill or business mail is acceptable; each adult in the household should submit proof of address

Proof of birthdates for all children, such as a birth certificate, income tax return from 2018, or a 2018/2019 official school record

If applicable, legal guardianship or custody papers.

Christmas Assistance Registration remains open in Ottawa and Wood Counties.

Ottawa County Residents can pick up an application from the Ottawa County Public Library or from the Salvation Army in Port Clinton at 1834 E. Perry Street. Applications can be submitted to either location during regular business hours. The application period runs until December 1.

In Wood County, the application process runs through November 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Applications will be accepted only during these times at the Salvation Army Office at 1045 N. Main Street, Suite 8, Bowling Green.

The Salvation Army is also looking for local groups and organizations to participate in the Christmas Assistance Distribution as well as Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign. To express interest in volunteering, call 419-241-1138, ext. 116.

RELATED: This giant inflatable snow globe can project Christmas movies right in your front yard

RELATED: Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving