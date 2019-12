TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Children Services is currently experiencing technical difficulties with its phone system.

They are working to resolve the problem.

Meanwhile, if you suspect that a child is being abused or neglected in Lucas County, please call 419-327-3559.

