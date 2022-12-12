Lucas County Children Services says more foster parents are needed

Lucas County has over 500 kids in foster care, but only 200 foster parents right now, Lucas County Children Services Communications Director Julie Malkin said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Children Services is asking people to step up and help provide stability for abused and neglected children by becoming foster parents.

Julie Malkin, LCCS director of communications, said there are over 500 kids in foster care in Lucas County, but only about 200 foster parents.

These children are dealing with trauma and Malkin said the benefits of a healthy and stable home life for the, are unquestionable. She hopes that parents or couples who want to help will step up and begin the process.

While potential foster parents won't be able to fill the role by this Christmas since the training takes about four months, Malkin said it would be an amazing gift to the community to see the number of foster parents double next holiday.

And if you're on the fence, Malkin said LCCS provides a stipend to cover most of the expenses. Foster parents just have to bring the love.

"The one thing that's characterized in foster care is that they all come from unstable environments," Malkin said. "The stability that a foster home provides, the meals are at the same time every day, bedtime is there, there's somebody to help with homework, somebody to give a hug, somebody who is there to listen, that's what foster care is all about."

Those interested in becoming a foster parent can call Lucas County Children Services at 419-213-3336.





