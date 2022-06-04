Lucas County Children Services fights protect children from abuse

How you can join LCCS in raising awareness for child abuse and child neglect in our area.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County Children Services seeks to lead in protecting children who are at risk of being abused or neglected.

The organization works with community members, families and service providers to identify risk and coordinate services to create healthy families for kids.

Lucas County Children Services (LCCS) provided a fact sheet that helps paint a picture of how they have been helping children in our community, and highlights the issues that children are still facing in Lucas County. Here are some of the facts:

In Lucas County over 1,750 children were confirmed to have been victims of child abuse or neglect in 2021

Lucas County Children Services averaged 993 calls a month from people concerned about a child’s well-being

In 2021, LCCS served more than 13,580 children (4% increase from 2020) from nearly 5,286 families (3% increase from 2020).

Substance abuse is still the most common reason for LCCS to open a case, a third of all cases in 2021 were due to that.

LCCS is also encouraging everyone to participate in Wear Blue Day on Wednesday, April 13.

Wear Blue Day is an observance throughout the state that encourages caregivers, caseworkers, the public, and supporters to wear blue at work or school.

The hope is to put child abuse/neglect in the spotlight, encouraging people to step up in an effort to keep children safe.

If you do end up wearing blue on April 13, make sure to post a photo of yourself on the Lucas County Children Services Facebook page!

Lucas County Children Services is also holding a Child Memorial on Thursday, April 28 at 11 a.m.

The memorial is to remember children who died from abuse, neglect, or street violence in the past year.

This year, nine children died in our area: six due to gun violence and three due to neglect.