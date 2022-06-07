Lucas County Canine Center covering adoption fees for National Adoption Week

Potential dog owners are encouraged to take advantage of the offer from July 22-24, in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society during National Adoption Week.

From July 22-24, adopting a dog in Lucas County can cost as little as $25.

Lucas County Canine Care & Control is partnering with nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society to encourage potential dog owners to pick up a pooch during National Adoption Week.

Best Friends is covering the full cost of the adoption fee, which includes a behaviorally and medically evaluated dog that has had its initial vaccines, heartworm testing, deworming, spay/neuter surgery, and microchip.

According to a press release, the Canine Care Center in central Toledo currently has more than 80 dogs and puppies searching for new homes.

In 2022, the Canine Care Center said it has seen an 8.3% increase in animal intakes.

Available dogs can be found on the center's website or Facebook page. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The center encourages families to bring their children to meet potential pets. And for those that already own a dog and are considering adopting another, they encourage a meet-and-greet between the canines at the center.