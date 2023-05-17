Lucas County building renovations inspire business community, give hope for a lively downtown

The county has debuted or announced plans for several spaces in recent months.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Commissioners tell WTOL 11 that when it comes to outdated structures in Toledo, it's out with the old and in with the new.

WTOL 11 has reported on some of the upgrades Lucas County has been making to its offices, like the shared services building and new dog shelter. But the Lucas County Canine Care and Control center has now taken another step forward.

What was formally the location for Ohio Means Jobs will now be the newest LC4 with the groundbreaking expected to take place this summer. Demolition of the building on Monroe Street began just a couple days ago.

"We are just on the move, we are doing what we need to do for the next 30-plus years so people behind us can feel proud that their county government is working well and efficiently," said commissioner Tina Wozniak.

The new shelter is one of several recent upgrades for the county including the jail project, the job and family services shared campus and the Glass City Center.

Commissioner Wozniak said the newest LC4 building was chosen specifically for its location.

"It is really important that we update Monroe Street," she said. "Monroe Street is a really important corridor to all of the new changes that have happened in downtown Toledo."

The owner of the Culture Clash record store on Monroe said its historic building was built before 1890 and the owners will also be renovating this year with the help of the department of economic development.

"It's so great that there are people working on these individual projects like the canine care facility and I hope that they can step back and see the impact that they have on downtown in general," said Tim Friedman, owner of Culture Clash.

Friedman says he hopes all of Monroe Street gets inspired by the county's developments.

"All of these small things - the new bike lane near by, LC4, the improvements we are going to make - it all adds to the bigger picture which is a vibrant downtown Toledo, which is walkable and fun to spend time in," Friedman said.

A LC4 spokesperson said the hope is that the community will see that the animals are coming from a good place. Making their transition into new homes easier.