TOLEDO, Ohio — As the coronavirus pandemic endures, financial ills are also continuing to mount. On Tuesday, the Lucas County commissioners addressed projected budget shortfalls.

The Lucas County commissioners asking county departments to cut budgets by 20% to bridge the financial gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, the county is looking to cut $30 million from the 2020 budget. Commissioners are looking at freezes, furloughs, attrition, layoffs, changes to contracts, and modified work weeks as possible ways to make these cuts happen.

