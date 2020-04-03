LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — You can play an important role in the 2020 Primary Election and help give Ohioans confidence in the results, by doing more than voting.

You can help everyone who intends on voting, do so with ease by becoming an Election Day worker and/or a Precinct Election Official (P.E.O) for the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Those who are interested in a P.E.O. position will be expected to take a scheduled training class, take part in the Monday evening set-up before Election Day and work the day of. This position is paid a minimum of $140.00 for training and completion of Election Day work (typically beginning at 5:30 a.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m.).

Election Day worker hours vary upon job specification and pay varies between $10.50 and $16 an hour. Election Day workers may be assigned for rovers, riders, hospital patient ballot delivery, sub-station worker and tabulation workers. Certain jobs also require training at $15 an hour.

To apply, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old and a registered voter in Lucas County with reliable transportation. Candidates running for office in the election and people who have been convicted of a felony cannot apply.

If you want be a P.E.O. you are encouraged to contact Robert Royster at 419-213-2043 RJRoyster@co.lucas.oh.us or Veronica Hill at 419-213-2034 Vrhill@co.lucas.oh.us.

If any of the Election Day positions interest you, you should contact Pamela Wilson at 419-213-2644 prwilson@co.lucas.oh.us or Patricia Smith at 419- 213-2045 pasmith@co.lucas.oh.us.

Employee applications can found here.

