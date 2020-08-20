Lucas County Board of Elections getting larger absentee ballot dropbox

The dropbox will be replaced to accommodate the influx of absentee voter ballots as voting by mail is expected to double.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Voting by mail is expected to double in Ohio because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

Lucas County's current ballot dropbox has been at the One Government Center in downtown Toledo since the primary election in March. But soon, it'll be replaced with a much larger one to accommodate the influx of absentee voter ballots.

Toledoan Kari Gerwin dropped off her absentee ballot application in the dropbox outside Thursday afternoon.

"This is a very important election as we all know. There's a lot at stake this year. That's why I'm down here early getting my request for a ballot in and I certainly will be down here just as early to submit my absentee ballot as well," Gerwin said.

The current dropbox can only hold about 500 ballots or envelopes. The new dropbox will be able to hold around 3,600.

LaVera Scott, Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, said they've already received and processed thousands of absentee voter applications.

"One of the biggest reasons some of the people are concerned about is the mail. Well, you don't have to use the mail. You can drop your application off there if you choose to," Scott said.

The dropbox must be under 24-hour surveillance and accessible to all people.

"I'm excited to hear there will be a bigger box. I think you're going to have a lot of absentee ballots hand-delivered because of the distrust in the postal system and all that. It's a relief," Gerwin said.

Absentee ballots cannot be mailed to voters until October 6.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose recommends voters mail in absentee ballots well ahead of November 2 due to concerns over the USPS not being able to deliver them to election officials on time.

Lucas County Board of Elections Job Fair

The Lucas County Board of Elections is looking for poll workers for the upcoming November election.

The job fair will be held at the Early Vote Center located at 1301 Monroe St.

They're looking for precinct election officials, rovers, election night tabulation workers, seasonal workers and much more.

They'll also need extra manpower to help with sanitizing polling locations and enforcing social distancing.

Minimum qualifications are:

Must be a registered voter in Lucas County

Must have reliable transportation

Must have a working telephone number

Must have no felony convictions or any violation of the election laws

Must attend a training class

Must be able to lift 40 lbs.

Scott said many poll workers decided not to return this November because of fears over COVID-19 which is why they're recruiting as many people as they can.

"There are 100 polling locations and we need those staffed. We need people that want to be a part of making sure the elections run smoothly. Many people can always complain and say, 'I didn't like this or I didn't like that.' Be a part of the solution," Scott said.

You can find the Precinct Election Official Application online here.

There will be another job fair held at the Early Vote Center Friday, Aug. 21 with a session starting at 11 a.m.