Lucas County Auditor's Office closed for deep cleaning after employee tests positive

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Auditor's Office won't accept any visits from the public until a later date after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office will be deep cleaned by a company that has specific FDA-approved supplies to address the virus.

All scheduled property values hearings will occur virtually as scheduled. The auditor encourages all title companies, lawyers and citizens that need legal documents filed with the office to register for recording.

The office will be answering phone calls and employees will work remotely since the auditor's office was deemed essential by the state.

If you have any questions, you can call the auditor's office at 419-213-4406.