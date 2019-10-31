LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Halloween and trick-or-treating is so much fun for kids, but receiving unsafe candy can ruin everything.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure your night is filled with just treats and no tricks, so they are offering a chance for you to get your candy scanned.

Officers will be scanning Halloween candy from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday night at the Juvenile Justice Center, located at 1801 Spielbusch Ave.

The sheriff's office urges all trick-or-treaters to join them and to be safe.