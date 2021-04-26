Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office looking for correction officers at job fair

The sheriff's office is in need of correction officers as many officers are retiring - check out the job fair today!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is in dire need of correction officers, which is why it's hosting a job fair today.

Maj. Paul Magdich, who works at the sheriff's office Internal Affairs, Training & Professional Standards department, says, "In the nearly 4 months that I have been here, a week hasn’t gone by without the need to reassign, force over, or eliminate a spot altogether due to a general lack of manpower, or women power."

With many corrections officers retiring, the sheriff's office is looking for qualified applicants to fill the vacancies.

Pay is $15 an hour for now, and the sheriff's office is looking for 75 additional officers.

The job fair will be held at the Jefferson Ave. training center located at 2127 Jefferson Ave. from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

Check out the general duties of the job and find the application on the Lucas County website.