Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputy taken to hospital after accident

The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputy's patrol car drove away but was caught soon after.

A Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy was taken to the hospital after an accident in Springfield Township on Sunday evening but is expected to be okay.

The accident happened on Albon and Pilliod around 7:15 p.m.

The deputy was responding to a domestic violence call at the time when their patrol car was struck by another vehicle, according to deputies on the scene.

The driver of that car drove away but was caught shortly afterwards.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

They are expected to be fine.