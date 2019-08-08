LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County Pit Crew is asking for donations for a cat in their care that was found being allegedly abused.

The non-profit organization says they received a call that a cat was being thrown around a parking lot.

A good Samaritan and Lucas County Pit Crew volunteers were able to respond to the scene and get the cat to the vet, according to the organization.

Lucas County Pit Crew also says the police arrived and took the man into custody.

More than $300 have been raised for the cat, who is being called Henry.