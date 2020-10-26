Lucas Co. Phone system down, county auditor's office still taking call

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Lucas County Phone system is temporarily misdirecting calls when citizens try to reach the Lucas County Auditor's Office.
However the office is still open for regular operations employees are ready to take calls.
If citizens want to reach the Lucas County Auditor's Office they can still dial any department directly.
Below is a list of departmental phone numbers. Once callers reach the menu they are asked to dial the last four digits of the number again as the extension:
Deed Transfer/Conveyance (419) 213-4439 or (419) 213-4332
Board of Revision (419) 213-4424 or (419) 213-4327
CAUV/Homestead (419) 213-4873
Dog, Cigarette or Vendors License (419) 213-4443
Finance (419) 213-4329 or (419) 213-4435
Disbursements (419) 213-4328
Tax Accounting (419) 213-4446 or (419) 213-4154
Special Assessments-Exemptions (419) 213-4292 or (419) 213-4154
Payroll (419) 213-4348 or (419) 213-4346
Weights and Measures (419) 213-4447
Homeowners Real Estate Questions (419) 213-4142, (419) 213-4434, (419) 213-4155 or
(419) 213-4153
Commercial/Business Real Estate Questions: (419) 213-4833
GENERAL QUESTIONS: (419) 213-4338, (419) 213-4403, (419) 213-4432 or
(419) 213-4335
Email questions: Outreach@co.lucas.oh.us
TEXT a question: (419) 309-7877
The Lucas County Auditor herself: (419) 213-4322 or email us at outreach@co.lucas.oh.us
If you need to complete a deed transfer, callers should recommend contacting a company that offers E-Recording, who may assist you for a fee: Transfer Conveyance List of Professional Companies to E-Record