LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Lucas County Commissioners approved a resolution proposed by Welcome Toledo-Lucas County and the City of Toledo Human Rights Commission Tuesday in support of immigrants and people of color in the United States.

A statement released by Welcome TLC specifically mentioned support for the four U.S. Congresswomen commonly referred to as "The Squad."

"The Squad" is made up of Democratic U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, from New York, Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley, from Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib, from Michigan. The resolution has come in response to recent tweets made by President Donald Trump, which stated the Congresswomen should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from.

The women are all United States citizens and three of them were born in the country.

RELATED: Leave the US, Trump tells liberal congresswomen of color

In April, Lucas County was designated as a Certified Welcoming community. The county was nationally recognized for its practices to welcome immigrants and build a more inclusive community.

Welcome TLC and the City of Toledo HRC released this list of affirmations Tuesday:

● Many Americans’ stories began elsewhere, and to tell others to “go back” when many of us share a history of migration, whether voluntary or forced, is to disregard our nation’s history.

● America’s diversity and immigrant makeup is one of its greatest strengths socially, culturally, and economically, and is a testament to the enduring belief worldwide in the American Dream .

● It is the right and responsibility of all Americans to be engaged in political debate, including criticizing policies they believe to be unjust, and such criticism should not be used as evidence of “hating America.”

● Racist, xenophobic, hate-fueling language has no place in our public discourse, and all parties and people should universally and unequivocally reject it.

● Family separation is inhumane, and we call for the immediate reunification of all separated children with their families.

● All people have the right under international law to seek asylum and we support the continuance of the U.S. refugee resettlement program - The Welcome Toledo-Lucas County (TLC) Steering Committee and the City of Toledo Human Relations Commission.