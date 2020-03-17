LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp announced Tuesday the sheriff's office would be taking appointments for residents to apply for or renew CCW licenses.

Appointments are available at the following times:

Mondays from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Fridays from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 419-213-4967 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lucas County Sheriff's Office SCAM ALERT: Be aware of new scam. People are texting or emailing cl... aiming to bewith the CDC and offering to let people "reserve a vaccine for the COVID-19", credit card and/or social security number needed. There is no vaccine reserve program and the CDC is not offering anything of the sort.

