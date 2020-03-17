LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp announced Tuesday the sheriff's office would be taking appointments for residents to apply for or renew CCW licenses.
Appointments are available at the following times:
- Mondays from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Fridays from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, you can call 419-213-4967 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information on CCW licenses, click here.
