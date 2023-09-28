Lucas County BOE rejects Oregon Senior Center levy renewal

The city of Oregon said the rejection happened due to a state law changed this year "that modified the way governmental entities have language placed on a ballot."

OREGON, Ohio — The Lucas County Board of Elections has rejected the ballot language for levy renewal of the city of Oregon's Senior Center.

The board rejected the language due to a state law changed this year "that modified the way governmental entities have language placed on a ballot," the city of Oregon said in a press release Thursday.

The city will instead pay for the center's services, which sits on Navarre Avenue, with general fund operating reserves through 2024. The financials can be managed over that timeframe, the city said, but it intends to put the levy renewal back on the ballot next year "to ensure services continue long term."

Ballot language rejection has been seen throughout Ohio this year, the city said.

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.