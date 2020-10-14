Lucas Co. Board of Elections main office closed Thursday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Officials with the county's BOE say early voting will not be affected in any way. The incident also does not affect the processing of absentee ballots/applications.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Board of Elections main office will be closed on Thursday due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The office located at One Government Center will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for required cleaning and disinfecting.

According to officials with the Lucas County Board of Elections, the employee does not work at the Early Vote Center and early voting will not be affected in any way.

The incident also does not affect the processing of absentee ballots and absentee ballot applications.