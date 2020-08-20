Lucas Co. Board of Elections holding job fair Thursday, Friday

The Board of Elections is in need of Election Day workers and seasonal workers for the Nov. 3 General Election cycle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Board of Elections is looking for help for the upcoming general election.

The Board of Elections is hosting a job fair on Thursday and Friday for those interested in being an Election Day worker Precinct Election Official (P.E.O.) and seasonal workers for the Nov. 3 General Election cycle.

The board says these workers make sure that their neighbors can vote with ease while also helping to safeguard the process so that all Ohioans can have confidence in the results.

A P.E.O. time commitment includes mandatory training classes, Monday evening set-up prior to Election Day and work on Election Day typically starting at 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hours will be dependent on job specification; hours worked can be between two and 15 hours depending upon the job you are assigned. Jobs include rovers, riders, hospital patient ballot delivery, sub-station worker and election night tabulation workers.

Election Day workers are paid between $10.50 and $15 per hour. Some jobs require mandatory training at $10-$15 per class. A P.E.O. will be paid a minimum of $140 for training and completion of Election Day work.

Contact Robert Royster at (419) 213-2043 or RJRoyster@lucascountyoh.gov or Veronica Hill at (419) 213-2034 or Vrhill@lucascountyoh.gov to work as a P.E.O.

Seasonal workers would be asked to perform data entry/clerical work in the officer and/or manual labor in the warehouse.

Work may be scheduled anywhere from 30 to 40 hours per week during the Election season, and/or weeks or months as need by the Board of Elections.

You must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a registered voter in Lucas County to apply for one of these positions. You must not have been convicted of a felony, can't be a candidate for office in the election for which you would be working and must have reliable transportation.

The job fair will be held at the Early Vote Center on 1301 Monroe St. on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with sessions starting at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m.