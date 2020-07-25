Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority expanding eviction moratorium through Sept. 30

Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority is extending the eviction moratorium for nonpayment of rent until fall.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority is extending the eviction moratorium for nonpayment of rent through Sept. 30, 2020.

The agency will continue to provide resources to assist renters in remaining housed during the pandemic.

The agency says if you have experienced a loss of income or a change in your income due to COVID-19 or not related to COVID-19, you should contact your property management office immediately to update your income and properly document your hardship.

Below is a list of other resources that may help renters:

- The city of Toledo is providing Rental Assistance for COVID-19 related job or income loss. You should contact Lutheran Social Services of Northwest Ohio at 419-243-9178 or your property management office.

- Residents who live in Lucas County but outside of the city of Toledo (Oak Grove, Oak Terrace, Jade Estates, Devonshire, Olander) may access the Emergency Housing Assistance Program that offers help for households that have had difficulty making rent payments due to COVID-19. You should contact the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership at 419-333-6101.

- The Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority will work with you to establish a repayment agreement if you are unable to qualify for any of the above programs. You should contact your property manager to discuss options for a repayment agreement.

You can contact the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority by clicking here or calling (419) 259-9400 during business hours.