Breaking down what the state-issued mask mandate means for Wood and Lucas Counties

The week of July 13 began with a mask ordinance for Toledo and ended with a county-wide mask mandate.

OHIO, USA — This entire week has been packed with several different changes happening in and around Lucas County, revolving around the coronavrius pandemic.

We decided to break down some of the information for you to better understand which orders are in place now.

In Toledo, the week of July 13 began with a mask ordinance passed by city council. It was signed by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Tuesday.

This meant that everyone in the Glass City would have to wear a mask while out in public.

Then just days later, another major announcement was made.

"The announcement came that Lucas County has become red under the governor's coding system," said Kapszukiewicz.

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced both Lucas and Wood Counties were now under a red-alert warning, meaning a mask mandate. Wood County had been elevated to level red last week and remained in place during this week's assessment.

During his briefing, he also explained why Lucas County was placed in level 3.

"Their numbers have moved into an area of concern with 393 cases over the last two weeks. The average number of cases is more than quadrupled over the last 3 weeks. ER visits have doubled. People seeing their doctor with symptoms have tripled," said Gov. DeWine.

The mask mandate went into effect at 6 p.m. on July 18 for Lucas County and continued uninterrupted in Wood County.

What this means is you will have to wear a mask when out in public and at any indoor location which is not a residence.

If you are outdoors, a mask is needed if you are unable to maintain a six-feet distance from anyone who is not a member of your family unit.

Also, while waiting for, riding, or driving in public transportation, car service, private care service or riding sharing car service, you must wear a mask.

However, the statewide mask mandate does NOT apply to any children who are under the age of 10. Within the city of Toledo, it does not apply to children who are under 6 years of age. Also exempt are those who are unable to safely wear a face covering due to medical conditions.

Those who are planning to visit a gym can take off their masks while working out, as long as there's a 6-feet distance between other gym-goers.

Toledo's mayor is now hoping it is a wake up call to all who have not been under a mask ordinance.