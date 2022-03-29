Loyal Rockets fans bolster the team through the WNIT

"My ties to UT are very strong. I grew up in this area. Stayed in this area. And I'm a rabid Toledo fan," said Zach.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Unversity of Toledo Rockets Women's Basketball team tipped off in Savage Arena Monday night looking for a ticket to the Final Four in the WNIT.

Despite a strong showing, the Rockets' tournament run ended with a heartbreaking overtime loss.

But the fans were there every step of the way.

"I'm like super excited. It's just been so happy," Kinley Byrd, who is a 1st grader.

The night was filled with excitement, as the University of Toledo Rockets Women's basketball team took on Middle Tennessee in the elite eight of the WNIT.

"What's really exciting is that they were predicted to be 8th and here we are. Won the league and now we're still in the WNIT. So every time I dress in my bibs it's just, it's a joyous occasion," said Karen Zach, who is a board member for the Igniters.

Karen Zach is UT alumni and has been a season ticket holder for more than a decade.

Then, there's Mary Lou Syner, who's been a loyal fan for 25 years.

They share a proud moment as UT played host to the WNIT.

"That makes everything. Because even other schools when they've hosted, you can see the games on television where there aren't any fans there. So this is perfect. And Toledo always supports the women's program and the men's program," said Synder.

Kinley Byrd is in first grade now but has been coming to the arena since she was a baby, and is known as one of those top supporters.

Who's her favorite player?

"Soleil Barnes. Because she's really hyper like me and I, I love her," said Byrd.

Win or lose, all of these fans share a deep love for the game.

"My ties to UT are very strong. I grew up in this area. Stayed in this area. And I'm a rabid Toledo fan," said Zach.

"They'll be great. Next year will be wonderful. Everybody's coming back. And win or lose, they're the best. They're the best," added Synder.