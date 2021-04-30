Lowrider Cafe owner deals with unemployment fraud

Jacob Estrada, the co-owner of the Lowrider Cafe in downtown Toledo, says his identity was stolen and almost used to collect benefits.

Identity theft and unemployment fraud are happening everywhere during the pandemic, including here in the Glass City.

Jacob Estrada, the co-owner of the Lowrider Cafe in downtown Toledo, says his identity was stolen and almost used to collect benefits.

He says identity theft feels like a wake-up call

"I was enraged, because I've been done wrong in other ways with my personal information" said Estrada.

The downtown business owner says he was going through his emails Monday night, only to stumble across one that looked suspicious.

"I received something in my business emails saying that I had 24 hours to click on this link to claim my benefits for unemployment and I thought it was kind of odd because I never filed for unemployment," said Estrada.

The email said, "your pandemic unemployment assistance status changed due to identity verification fail."

Estrada says he immediately called the phone number in the email after verifying it.

"It scared me just enough to know that, hey, somebody knew my info. They knew my address. They knew my social security number. They knew my date of birth. And a few other things to actually get that," said Estrada.

The downtown business owner says the Department of Job and Family Services is investigating the issue, and he plans to file charges after others also filed unemployment under the Cafe.

But he says it still feels like a smack in the face because as a business during the pandemic, things are already tough.

"Business is definitely, I would have to say it's really grown. So, in that area, we're doing well. We're just tired because we're overworking ourselves for the shortage of workers," said Estrada.

For Estrada, it means keeping his business alive. The Lowrider Cafe is working to hire more workers.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says if you get a letter about unemployment but didn't apply, then you're the victim of identity theft.

If this happens, here's what you need to do: