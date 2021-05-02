Lowe’s hiring close to 300 new associates across Toledo stores during the company’s National Hiring Day

Tuesday, between 10 a.m - 7 p.m. , visit Lowe's in person for full and part time employment opportunities

TOLEDO, Ohio — Busy season for DIYers has arrived and Lowe’s is gearing up to hire close to 300 new associates across its Toledo stores during the company’s National Hiring Day on May 4.

Candidates (18+) can apply in-person at Lowe’s stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Part-time and full-time careers are inclusive of competitive pay for hourly associates. A wide variety of health, welfare and financial benefits are also part the employment package. Once at Lowe’s, candidates can also meet hiring managers, speak with associates and even receive on-the-spot offers.

No reservation or resumes are required for Lowe’s National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event and career opportunities at Lowe’s by visiting corporate.lowes.com/national-hiring-day.

Career advancements at all levels are available, such as Track to the Trades, a first-of-its-kind, national program equipping you with 100% tuition paid and the skills you need to launch your career in the skilled trades after 6 months of employment with Lowe’s.