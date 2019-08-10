FINDLAY, Ohio — Lowe’s plans to hire more than 100 full-time associates at its regional distribution center in Findlay. Lowe’s will host special hiring events Wednesday and Saturday. Candidates can walk into Lowe’s distribution center, 12700 County Road 212, to apply. Lowe’s will hold open interviews for positions on its night and weekend shifts.

Available jobs include supervisor roles and hourly positions across operations. All available positions are eligible for performances bonuses up to $1.50 per hour, on top of their base pay, for exceeding performance metrics. Associates receive regular pay increases, including increases every six months for their first year and a half. Lowe’s provides cross training and career advancement opportunities at all levels and has a strong track record of promoting associates. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Lowe’s says its associates benefit from competitive pay, a 10 percent employee discount, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k) and discounted stock purchase plans, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time. Lowe’s also offers Track to the Trades, a company-funded certification program to help part-time and full-time associates pursue skilled trade careers in fields such as plumbing and electrical. The Findlay distribution center has an on-site cafeteria and a clinic that provides primary and preventive care, including free flu shots and health screenings for active associates.

Lowe’s has been named one of the most loved brands in America and is a military friendly and equal opportunity employer. To learn more about available positions, visit jobs.lowes.com. Applicants can visit the distribution center to apply in person or apply online with any device.