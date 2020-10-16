Loves Furniture hiring multiple positions in Toledo, Detroit area

Loves, which was founded earlier this year, took over 27 former Art Van Furniture, Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture stores.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Loves Furniture is currently hiring for a number of positions across Ohio, Mich. and Pennsylvania, including in the Toledo area.

The furniture company took over 27 former Art Van Furniture, Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture stores. According to our sister station, WZZM in Grand Rapids, those 27 stores sold for $6.7 million in cash.

Eighteen of those were former Art Van locations. The company began liquidating in early March before eventually filing for bankruptcy.

In Toledo, Loves Furniture has the following positions available:

Plus, just to our north in Mich., the new company is hiring a large number of positions across all areas, including sales, marketing, operations, leadership and more.

Mich. openings are in the following cities: Alpine Township; Ann Arbor; Battle Creek; Bay City; Burton; Canton; Dearborn; Grand Rapids; Howell; Livonia; Muskegon; Petoskey; Port Huron; Portage; Royal Oak; Saginaw; Shelby Township; Taylor; Warren; Waterford Township; and Westland.

