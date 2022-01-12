Lourdes University closes Saturday basketball games to spectators after threat

The university's men's and women's basketball teams will play Lawrence Tech Saturday without any spectators.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Lourdes University will not allow spectators at its men's and women's basketball games Saturday versus Lawrence Technological University after the university received what it calls a "credible threat."

In a news release, university officials said the campus security received the threat earlier this week.

"Our number one priority is safety," Janet Eaton-Smith, Lourdes University vice president of athletics, said in the news release. "Lourdes and Lawrence Tech have consulted with security and safety personnel and are following all recommended procedures and protocols throughout the weekend. To ensure the teams can compete in a safe and respectful environment, the games will be available via streaming at www.lourdesathletics.com/watch."

The university has not released details of the threat nor described why officials find it credible. Officials from Lourdes, Sylvania police, Lawrence Technological University and the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference agreed to close Saturday's games to spectators.

The women's team is set to play Lawrence Tech at 1 p.m. The men's team is set to play at 3 p.m. The games will be available via streaming on the Lourdes Athletics website, a Lourdes representative said.

In addition, Lourdes will close the Russell Ebeid Recreation Center, home of the Gray Wolf basketball, volleyball and esports teams, at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The fitness areas, lockers and all areas of the center will be closed to the public and Lourdes community members. The center will reopen at 9 a.m. Sunday, the university said. \

