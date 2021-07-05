Toledo area homeowners fed up with loud, roving bands of off-road vehicles in neighborhoods, parks

Toledo police have been fielding complaints about groups of people on dirt bikes and four-wheelers tearing up yards and neighborhood parks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoeans are expressing frustration and anger with off-road vehicles making loud noise and ruining yards and parks.

It's happening all throughout the city and Toledo police have gotten many complaints.

Lt. Kellie Lenhardt, spokesperson with the Toledo Police Department, noted that recently groups of people riding on dirt bikes and four-wheelers are wreaking havoc on the community.

Officers responded to Walbridge Park on Sunday evening to find around 30 people on dirt bikes and four-wheelers driving recklessly.

The activity was recorded on officer bodycams.

One officer is heard observing, "Guy goes right in front of the kid and then goes backward. Could of ran 'em over. Thank God!"

The drivers did donuts and burnouts in the playground area and police say a small child was knocked to the ground, although no one was hurt.

Home surveillance video taken from Delaware Avenue in central Toledo in early April also shows a normally quiet neighborhood overtaken by riders.

The drivers are seen popping wheelies and revving their engines loudly in a peaceful neighborhood.

One homeowner on the east side sees the drivers often too and is fed up.

"It's kind of hard when bikes and ATVs are going down the street so loudly and quickly especially when it's every hour or so and it allows like no rest," said Jason Carranza. "We actually started to look for a new place to live because of it."

Police say they've been getting complaints since the snow melted.

"The drivers are getting aggressive with officers. (They've been) surrounding the vehicles and pulling on the door handles and attempting to bate officers into fights or pursuits," Lenhardt said. "Pursuing these vehicles could potentially create a greater risk to residents in the area and the officers and the drivers of the offroad vehicles themselves."