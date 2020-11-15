Loss of live music continues to hurt bars, restaurants

The Village Idiot in Maumee is known for its live music but hasn't seen any acts since the pandemic started back in March.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The pandemic continues to take its toll on the local music scene. In Maumee, the Village Idiot became known as a home for live music, but that has changed this year.

"We had 8000 straight days of being open and having live entertainment," said Village Idiot owner John Schafer.

Schafer and his wife opened the Village Idiot in Maumee 21 years ago. And you could say having live music has been as pivotal as its pizza.

"I like to think that it's kind of defined our identity in a way," added Schafer.

But the Idiot's stage hasn't seen music since the pandemic started. It's filled with chairs for seating instead of instruments. And Schafer said the restrictions have made it hard to book acts.

"The biggest problem is the curfew at 10 clock," said Schafer. "It makes it very hard to fit something into that parameter."

Local musician Scott Biddle with the Skittle Bots says musicians have done everything from livestreaming to performing smaller gigs at larger venues. But 2020 has changed what it means to be in a band and what music means to a community.

"We still have work to do in terms of being creative to how we can use our talents to give people some type of semblance of normalcy," said Biddle.

"Music has always been a healer to me and it's always soothed," said Schafer, "and it helped and it uplifted me and I think a lot of our customers."

Schafer noted the pandemic may change how they hold live music forever. But he looks forward to the day when the stage is set and the Idiot sound returns.

"Hopefully it will come back to normal where you can stand in a bar. It's like Footloose, only worse," Schafer said, "you can't dance or stand."

Some places are offering live music while adjusting to social distancing inside places.