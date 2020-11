The body of Lori A. Streidl, 60, was pulled from the water in east Toledo on Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The body of an adult woman found at the Skyway Marina in east Toledo Monday afternoon has been identified as missing 60-year-old Lori A. Streidl of Sylvania.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were reportedly called to the scene for a water rescue just after noon on Monday.

At 1 p.m., representatives with the department confirmed that a body had been found and a coroner was called to the scene.