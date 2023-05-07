The briefing will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Lorain City Hall.

LORAIN, Ohio — Just over two months after an officer fatally shot a dog, Lorain police officials will hold a briefing on Thursday morning to announce the results of an internal investigation into the incident.

The press conference will be held at the Lorain Police Training Room inside Lorain City Hall at 11 a.m.

The shooting happened on June 2 at a home on Oberlin Avenue near 8th Street. Tammi Kerns told 3News' Kaitor Kay that she and her daughter were attempting to corral four of their dogs after they got loose from their home when an officer came up and demanded they get the dogs under control. One Lab named Dixie ran out towards the street and the officer, identified as Elliott Palmer, then shot her.

Bodycam footage shows several dogs meandering about when Dixie suddenly gallops away from the owner and towards the officer while appearing to be wagging its tail. Palmer then fires his weapon at the dog multiple times, with the pup eventually collapsing in the street and struggling to get up over the next few minutes.

**WARNING: The video of the incident, which you can watch below, contains disturbing content and strong, uncensored language. No audio of the actual shots being fired is available. Viewer discretion is advised.

"After she was shot one time in the street, he should have just let it go and let us get the dog and take her where she needed to be treated," Kerns told 3News. "But he didn't do that. She was crawling -- useless, helpless -- in the street. He continued shooting her as she was trying to come to safety, and he just kept shooting her three more times after the first time."

Dixie died at the scene – while Palmer was placed on administrative leave.

“He should lose his job,” Kerns said of the Lorain officer. “He should go to jail. He should rot.”

