Lorain police bodycam video shows suspect stabbing K-9, then fatally shot by officer

Lorain police were executing a warrant for known violent fugitive Charles White on July 30 when K-9 Rye was stabbed. White was shot five times and died at the scene.

LORAIN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features disturbing content that may not be suitable for all viewers

New body camera released on Wednesday show the moments from an incident last month in which a suspect stabbed a Lorain police K-9 before being fatally shot by an officer.

Charles White was shot five times and ended up dying from his injuries. The 48 year old had an active warrant from the U.S. Marshals' Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. White was also designated as a "safety alert."

This means when officers went to serve White a warrant for felonious assault on July 30, they were alerted that he had choked and punched other officers in the past during one of his 15 stays in Lorain's jail.

The warrant being served had to do with the attack of a neighbor several weeks earlier where they say White stabbed her in the shoulder.

"Officers had told White to surrender or make himself known 18 times," Lorain Police Chief Jim McCann said during a briefing on Wednesday.

This doesn't include several more times that officer and K-9 handler Kyle Shawver announced once they were in the house that K-9 Rye would be searching the property.

White was found in the basement.

"Officer Shawver approached White and actively disengaged Rye, which is a common practice once the K-9 takes control of the suspect. He observed that White was in possession of a knife and was actively stabbing K-9 Rye," McCann said.

White was shot by Officer Shawver, who fired five times when attempts to get the knife away weren't successful.

White was cuffed and checked for weapons, then officers started first aid. White was pronounced dead at the scene.

K-9 Rye was rushed to a veterinary hospital with a slash above the eye and stab wounds in and around the mouth.

The whole interaction once Shawver entered the basement only lasted a couple seconds, so McCann slowed the footage down during Wednesday's briefing.

That's when you can see White making a stabbing motion at the dog and Officer Shawver's leg.

Shawver has been cleared to return, but Rye is still healing, so they both remain off-duty.