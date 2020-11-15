Longtime volunteer at Children's, known as 'ICU Grandpa,' dies

Last week, we learned the unfortunate news that he was suffering from stage IV metastatic pancreatic cancer that is untreatable.

ATLANTA — We first introduced you to David Deutchman, also known as "ICU Grandpa," in 2017. He became an instant star when his story was shared around the world.

Deutchman passed away on Saturday, his family told 11Alive.

When he retired in 2005, he started volunteering at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, making an impact on parents — and the hospital’s smallest patients.

He volunteered every Tuesday in the PICU and Thursday in the NICU -- holding the tiny children in his arms -- when their parents could not.

(Story continues below this original footage from 2017)

"It is with our deepest sadness that my sister Jill and I share that our sweet father David Deutchman passed away at home Saturday afternoon, 17 days after being diagnosed with metastatic Stage IV Pancreatic cancer," Susan Lilly wrote on social media. "Mom, Jill and I were by his side. We all already miss him terribly and always will."

Just last week, Children's organized a drive-by parade outside his home for the "hospital legend," they said on social media.

Led by a NICU transport truck, a procession of nearly 30 cars — some carrying Children’s employees, some carrying patients who had been soothed by Deutchman many years ago — honked, waved and shared well wishes as his family gathered in their driveway, the hospital said.

To top that off, a Children's transport helicopter circled over his home.

The hospital described it as "an emotional tribute to a man who has dedicated his retirement years to watching over our kids."