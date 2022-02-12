x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Longtime captain of Sandpiper passes away

Mary Dalby, 76, owned and operated the downtown Toledo riverboat for 25 years, starting in 1992.
Credit: WTOL
Mary Dalby, owned the Sandpiper from 1992 through 2017.

The longtime owner and operator of the Sandpiper passed away on Friday.

Mary Dalby, 76, died in her Ottawa Hills home after suffering from progressive lung disease for many years.

Although not originally from Toledo, Dalby quickly adopted the city as her own.

RELATED: Sandpiper cruise teaches folks how to keep water clean and clear

In 1992, Dalby purchased the Sandpiper, a 65-foot river boat with room for 100 people, for the next 25 years captained cruises on the Maumee River and Lake Erie.

Thousands of people were entertained by Dalby’s vast knowledge of the Toledo area as they cruised along the river and out into the lake.

RELATED: The Sandpiper offers Toledoans, tourists a new perspective on Toledo

Dalby sold the Sandpiper to J&M Cruise Lines in 2017.

In Other News

Cool with temps in the 20s Saturday | WTOL 11 Weather