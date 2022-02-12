Longtime captain of Sandpiper passes away

Mary Dalby, 76, owned and operated the downtown Toledo riverboat for 25 years, starting in 1992.

The longtime owner and operator of the Sandpiper passed away on Friday.

Mary Dalby, 76, died in her Ottawa Hills home after suffering from progressive lung disease for many years.

Although not originally from Toledo, Dalby quickly adopted the city as her own.

In 1992, Dalby purchased the Sandpiper, a 65-foot river boat with room for 100 people, for the next 25 years captained cruises on the Maumee River and Lake Erie.

Thousands of people were entertained by Dalby’s vast knowledge of the Toledo area as they cruised along the river and out into the lake.