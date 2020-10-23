Have you seen him? Foul play suspected in long-term missing person case of Toledo man from 2013

Toledo police are asking for your help in locating Dewayne Lewis Jr., missing since Oct. 23, 2013.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are drawing attention to the case of a man reported missing on this day seven years ago.

On Oct. 23, 2013, 22-year-old Dewayne Lewis Jr. was reported missing by his girlfriend after he failed to make an appointment.

Lewis did not contact family or friends, which was unlike him. He was last seen getting into a Chevy Impala with tinted windows. Lewis is a Black male with “My'yonna” tattooed on his left arm and “Mrs. Graves” tattooed on his right arm. He has “Keeana” tattooed on his right hand.

At the time of his disappearance, he was 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.