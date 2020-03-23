TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools (TPS) leaders handed out homework packets to students to complete during the statewide shutdown. But, after seeing people standing too close to each other in line, district officials said there will be changes if they need to pass out packets again.

Homework pick-up is working well for some schools within the district, but the amount of people showing up at other schools has made it difficult to practice social distancing.

"There's hundreds of kids who have been here all day waiting in the line all the way down to the end of the sidewalk, all crammed together. It kind of seems impossible to even stay a foot apart let alone six", Bowsher High School junior, Tanner Strock said.

According to district officials, no more than 15 students were allowed inside a building at a time, causing the others to wait outside.

"This just disregards the social distance thing because there is no room for us to be six feet apart out here, so other than that I want to go home, I just want to get my work," Bowsher High School junior, Rolando Garza said.

According to school officials, elementary and middle schools were able to filter through students quicker. High school is a different story because of the amount of students and number of classes they go to.

Bowsher and Start have the two highest enrollments in the district.

Tape on the floors inside buildings were measured six feet away and staff gave reminders to stand at a distance as ways to help keep people safe.

"We've taken additional support and put it in our high schools today and reiterating to please stay apart. They want to herd together. We're also trying to fill everyone's individual schedule as quick as we can, as well as, ensure that they're safe once they're in the building," TPS Chief Academic Officer, Jim Gault said.

TPS officials said that if they have to distribute homework again, they will change their plans to make sure people are standing at a distance.

The district is offering hybrid learning for people who do and do not have internet access. If you weren't able to get your homework, more information will be available through the TPS website.

