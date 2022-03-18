Long lines at Mr. G's Barn are a growing safety concern to people who use intersection and live nearby

"Trying to get out of my driveway is really difficult at times. You just have to really pay attention to traffic. Extreme, extreme attention," said Leann Kovacs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The popularity of a local ice cream shop is causing traffic concerns for drivers and community members in Springfield Township.

Residents say they are all for Mr. G's Barn at the corner of Hill Avenue and McCord Road but they say something needs to be done about the backed-up line of traffic that spills out onto the road.

And as it starts to get warmer outside, more and more customers are flocking to Mr. G's Barn in Springfield Township.

"His business is wonderful. And they're backed up forever. For ice cream, you know. I don't know what's in that ice cream, but they love it," said Annette Prats, a neighbor who lives across the street.

Residents like Prats who live off McCord Road say the ice cream shop is a favorite.

But there are long lines of cars backed up for blocks on Hill Avenue, and neighbors say there have been nights of blaring horns and impatient drivers, and they're worried what this kind of backup will lead to.

"The long lines. Like me trying to get out of my driveway is really difficult at times. You just have to really pay attention to traffic; extreme, extreme attention," said Leann Kovacs, another neighbor who lives across the street.

And they're worried about the children crossing the road.

"It's just the kids over here. There's always children getting ice cream and stuff and they walk down from down the street, and it's extremely busy right there, and I think it's going to affect his business," said Prats.

WTOL 11 reached out to a Springfield Township trustee asking if they were addressing the issues with traffic.

Bob Bethel sent in a statement saying, "we are starting to hear some concerns. So we may ask the sheriff's office to at least monitor it to ensure the backup doesn't cause safety problems."

But one thing is certain: residents want to see something done so that Mr. G's Barn is here to stay for the long run.

"I just wished they'd put maybe double lanes, something like that. They just redid this whole street on McCord. And it helped but there's a lot of trucks that come down here, a lot of rescue squads, a lot of ambulances" said Prats.

"I think it should be with the road. I mean they're doing all these updates with the road. Mr. G's Barn's been there forever. Let them be. Let them continue what they're doing. They just need to widen the road a little bit there," Kovacs said.

We reached out to the owner of Mr. G's Barn earlier Thursday afternoon, but he declined to comment at this time.