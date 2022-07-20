"This is unprecedented for us here" | London residents share their experience as record-breaking heat continues

Temperatures are the hottest the United Kingdom has ever recorded, but the heat is only a small part of how life has been disrupted overseas.

Two London residents said their last two days have been flipped upside down.

That's because the country's infrastructure isn't equipped to handle this kind of heat, they said.

"In the seven years of my life that I've lived in London, never have I seen a temperature of this level, this is unprecedented for us here," George Brett said

That level is triple-digit temperatures, with some parts of England topping out at 104 degrees.

And the problem, many people say, is the county just isn't built for this weather.

"You'll occasionally get a week or two or three every summer that will be a bit hot, but most homes don't have air conditioning," Cristy Garratt said. "In fact, a majority does not have air conditioning."

And it's not just at home, every part of daily life has been disrupted.

People are working from home, the busy rail system is unreliable and some office servers are down because it's so hot.

"We're unable to buy desk fans because they're all sold out because everybody has rushed and panic-bought fans," Brett said. "The transport is really not in a good place. We're used to cold weather, we're used to snow."

He said London residents are being told it's not safe to be outside, especially in the afternoon, and to avoid heavy physical activities.

But it's not just this heat wave causing concern.

"This time around, it's been two pretty horrendous days, but thankfully only two days," Garratt said. "The worry is, of course, as these days become more and more frequent and what kind of implication that can have on the economy, people's health."