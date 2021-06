Six people are in the hospital as a result of the shooting. Five of those are at Springfield Regional Medical Center and one is at Miami Valley Hospital.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Six people are in the hospital following a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

According to CBS affiliate WHIO, the shooting took place on South Yellow Strings Street just before 2 a.m.

Five of those people are at Springfield Regional Medical Center and one is at Miami Valley Hospital.

The Springfield Regional Medical Center was put on lockdown. That lockdown has lifted, according to WHIO.