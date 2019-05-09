MAUMEE, Ohio — A couple of local high school students have a lot of be proud of.

"When I first found out the morning of I was literally shaking. I lost it. In disbelief for the next two hours," recalled Samuel Scherf, the Maumee High School Senior who received a 36 on his ACT.

On top of brains, the young man is incredibly humble.

"I got a 35.5," he explained.

Sam got perfect scores in three out of four categories, but missed a question or two in the science section. The score rounds up to 36 and that's the score that appears on his results sheet.

"Personally to me, I like school subjects. I like math a lot. I like psychics. I like chemistry. Those subject interest me. So I apply myself to those subjects," said Sam about being able to achieve a perfect score.

Sam took the test four times. His lowest score was 32. He's smart, of course, but he credits his success to getting a feel for the testing by taking it multiple times, and an ACT prep course that provided good tips.

"I went to my grandpa for a loan on the money under the unrealistic condition that if I get a perfect score, I wouldn't have to pay him back. So that worked out pretty well for me," said Sam.

Sam said he's always been a pretty good student. He did get a B once in middle school. He's done a number of extracurricular activities in his school career, but this year he's focusing on the things he's passionate about. He's taking Calculus 4 at the University of Toledo.

"I also work 15-20 hours a week at my job doing digital marketing," he explained.

Sam hopes to get into a college in California and will likely land somewhere in the research field.

His principal, Matthew Dick only has positive things to say about the star student, who's on track to be named Valedictorian.

"We're very proud of him. We're very proud of what he'd accomplished for himself and what he's done here at Maumee High School to build the credential to do whatever he wants. We're proud of him," said Dick.

Another local student also achieved a perfect score of 36; Sylvania Southview Junior, Knickolas Laux.

In the class of 2018, just .195 percent of all test takers earned a perfect ACT score.