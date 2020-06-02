TOLEDO, Ohio — Rescuing dogs is a passion for The Compassionate Village owner, Britini Wilson-Carleton.

In her words, she will drop everything or move plans to make sure she's saving animal's lives.

And she definitely followed those words with action when she received a call about two pit bulls running around near a freeway exit.

"My first instinct is get there. Are they alive? Are they okay? are they actively running on the side of the road?" said Wilson-Carleton.

When the she arrived Tuesday afternoon the dogs were running toward the Detroit Avenue exit on I-75 southbound.

She said it's not the first time she's had to rescue dogs off the freeway.

"In these situations, often times you can't do this alone, especially on the side of the expressway. It's very dangerous for the animal and the person," said Wilson-Carleton.

There were four people helping her get the dogs in the car, one of whom was a Toledo Police officer.

Wilson-Carleton said the female dog got into the car easily, but the male dog took her on an adventure. The rescue took almost two hours

Both pit bulls are now staying at the Toledo Pet Farm.

"We absolutely felt very compassionate about getting them in here, having a safe spot for them to decompress for their two week hold. and we're really glad that we could help" said Toledo Pet Farm owner, Katrina Young.

The two dogs don't have chips, collars, or tags making it even harder for The Compassionate Village and Toledo Pet Farm to figure out who their owner is.

They are also looking for volunteers to foster the dogs in the event of the owner never being found.

Since the event Wilson-Carleton says the community has raised enough money to cover the cost of the dogs staying at Toledo Pet Farm for almost two weeks.

If you'd like more information, reach out to The Compassionate Village or Toledo Pet Farm.

