OHIO, USA — Several locals have mixed feelings following the aftermath of new regulations due to the Coronavirus in Ohio.

"People are going a little crazy," said Allison Ormsby.

"It's a big deal but I think people are kinda over reacting," added Alexa Levison, a college student.

People are upset with everything from sold out goods, to event and class cancellations.

"I did actually go to the grocery store today and there was no toilet paper. I did get some paper towels but there was no toilet paper," said Ormsby.

"I have to move out of my school. I go to OSU and so it's a big struggle cause we have to go back there, get all of our stuff out cause classes are cancelled for the rest of the semester," added Levison.

But there are some of you who are turning a bad situation into the best it could be.

"We're happy to be able to go out to the metro parks and get outside. And not have the Coronavirus," said Julie Morgan, joined by her family on a walk at a local metro park.

Mike Rachuba, however is worried about what will come next.

"What's gonna happen with the economy, with businesses being shut down. And people having to figure out how to pay for things because they're not gonna be working. That's a big concern of mine. And also some concern on how this is gonna spread," said Rachuba.

All of the issues are valid as the government and local leaders work day by day on a plan moving forward.

"I'm hoping that after a couple weeks here when the government looks at everything and the CDC has a better handle on what's going on, that they'll kind of give everybody direction on what we're gonna do," said Rachuba.

"Just that people are wise with going out and washing their hands and that people can have fun as a family together. And then in a couple weeks, things can resume and continue washing their hands and maybe buy less toilet paper," added Morgan.

There were some others who say the health of their loved ones is the biggest worry.

But they are staying alert and trying to stay as healthy as possible to protect them from Covid-19.

