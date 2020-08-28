Columbia Gas names Toledo's Daisy as 'Digging Dog of the Year'

The contest raises awareness for calling 811 before you plan to dig.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some backyard digging earned a local pooch a statewide award.

Five-year-old Daisy loves to dig! Her owners Paula Emery and Ken Kuyoth say they figured that out quickly after they adopted her from the Toledo P.E.T. Bull Project as a puppy in 2015.

Emery said Daisy's really gotten into it, spending more time at home during the pandemic. She's dug up everything from nail polish bottles to toy arrows, some of the items dating back to the 1930s.

It was a no-brainer to enter her into Columbia Gas's "Digging Dog of they Year" Contest. The interactive contest encouraged Columbia Gas of Ohio customers to submit photos of their dog digging in the yard as a way to raise awareness for the importance of calling 811 at least 48 hours before digging.

Calling 811 and having underground facilities marked can prevent potentially dangerous gas leaks while ensuring essential services stay connected.

Daisy was up against more than 250 pups across the state. Her prize was an $811 donation to the charity of her choice.

"I knew instantly it had to be the Toledo P.E.T. Bull Project because obviously that's where we rescued her from so it means a lot to us that we were able to do that," said Emery.

“We’re very excited to receive this donation in Daisy’s name,” said Cindy Reinsel, Director of the P.E.T. Bull Project. “The funds will help to ensure we can continue making a positive impact in the areas of pet education, rescue, outreach and operations.”

The contribution was funded by a grant from the NiSource Charitable Foundation.