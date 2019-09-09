TOLEDO, Ohio —

Adams Street in downtown Toledo had different look from the norm for a Sunday night this past week.

That’s because it was blocked off and used as a stage for local artists and businesses to showcase their artwork, socialize, network and of course entertain the community at the 7th Annual Rossi World event.

Live music, food trucks, catering businesses, local clothing designs, paintings, handmade jewelry and even hairstylists filled the street with the spirit of entrepreneurship.

The event was created by local organization, YBFS, founded by Jason Young, Phil Dunston, Derick Sanderfer and Corey Frazier.

Their goal? To give a space to members of the community to help their voice be heard through their art.

“We need this event. It fills a void in the city that we actually need. It pushes the culture further and I feel like we need people to come out and show out and just show these people we support them,” explained Young.

Shawn Strong said Rossi Wolrd is the place to be for artists like himself. His love for drawing has been growing since he could read and write.

“When you think of art, you don’t put people that look like me to it all the time, someone from an urban area. They got a voice too. But sometimes they don’t use their voice, they use they use their art, so I figured this is the venue to be at,” said Strong.

Since 2016, Strong has been a featured artist at the Rossi events. He said Rossi has helped him sell nearly 36 original pieces and countless copies.

“Since the very first one I’ve been in, my inbox, my DM’s, have been jumping off from seeing my work here at Rossi. And now it’s like I can’t keep up with it,” he said with a satisfying smile.

Along with the artists, local businesses, like the Ottawa Tavern also received new exposure.

“It’s Brought a lot of people who aren’t typically on uptown on Adams Street. It’s made them aware of our location here and our support of local art and local businesses,” said Jake Pascha, the manager of the tavern.

YBFS has plans to expand Rossi World into something bigger to create greater exhibitions for artists who are mostly born and raised in Toledo, to help represent themselves and the city through their art.